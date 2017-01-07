Ex-NFL, ex-OSU player gets clean, now seeks college coach position

Ohio State University (Photo: WKYC-TV)

COLUMBUS - A former Ohio State University football player whose NFL career fell apart because of an addiction to painkillers says he wants to become a college coach and help others avoid similar pitfalls now that he's clean and has earned a college degree.



Shane Olivea tells The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2hjuJcY) he was high every day following his rookie year with the San Diego Chargers.



The Long Island, New York native checked into a treatment center in 2008 after his mother organized an intervention. He says doctors told him they'd never seen anyone live with such high opioid levels.



Olivea was released by the Chargers and released again by the New York Giants after hurting his back.



He re-enrolled in Ohio State in 2015 and graduated in December with a degree in sport industry.