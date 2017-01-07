COLUMBUS - A former Ohio State University football player whose NFL career fell apart because of an addiction to painkillers says he wants to become a college coach and help others avoid similar pitfalls now that he's clean and has earned a college degree.
Shane Olivea tells The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2hjuJcY) he was high every day following his rookie year with the San Diego Chargers.
The Long Island, New York native checked into a treatment center in 2008 after his mother organized an intervention. He says doctors told him they'd never seen anyone live with such high opioid levels.
Olivea was released by the Chargers and released again by the New York Giants after hurting his back.
He re-enrolled in Ohio State in 2015 and graduated in December with a degree in sport industry.
Ex-NFL, ex-OSU player gets clean, now seeks college coach position
COLUMBUS - A former Ohio State University football player whose NFL career fell apart because of an addiction to painkillers says he wants to become a college coach and help others avoid similar pitfalls now that he's clean and has earned a college degree.
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Dive teams find possible human remains
-
Victims' families 'grateful for support'
-
Growing concerns about Summa's E.R. decision
-
The Limited to close all its 250 stores
-
Woman arrested for dragging 2 officers
-
Ways to Save: Charging your device at quadruple speed
-
11 p.m. weather forecast for January 6, 2017
-
Investigators narrow search for missing plane
-
Search continues for missing trustee
-
City refutes 'erroneous' media reports that missing plane was found
More Stories
-
Cleveland Cavaliers acquire SG Kyle Korver in trade…Jan. 7, 2017, 12:40 p.m.
-
Ravenna Twp triple murder suspect caught, arrestedJan. 7, 2017, 11:06 a.m.
-
FORECAST | Bitterly Cold with Lake Effect SnowJan 15, 2016, 3:17 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs