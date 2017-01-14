Ex-Ohio lawmaker convicted of theft seeks new trial again

PORT CLINTON, OHIO - An attorney for a former lawmaker removed from the Ohio House of Representatives following a felony theft conviction is arguing again that he deserves a new trial.



The Sandusky Register reports (http://bit.ly/2j9lBFl ) that attorney Geoffrey Oglesby says in a motion filed this past week that Steve Kraus was denied a fair trial and deserves another chance in court.



An Ottawa County jury in July 2015 found Kraus guilty of taking antiques from a home without the owner's permission in 2014. Kraus has maintained his innocence.



Kraus claims he was denied a fair trial because former Ottawa County prosecutor Mark Mulligan discussed the case with potential prosecutors between in 2014. Kraus says this information wasn't provided to his attorneys.

