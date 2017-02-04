Family friends help with Alianna's burial via GoFundMe, clarify confusion

Alianna DeFreeze (Photo: GoFundMe account)

CLEVELAND - A family friend has set up a GoFundMe account for the final services of Alianna DeFreeze.

The 14-year-old was found dead Sunday evening after she went missing early Thursday (Jan. 26) on her way to school.

She was discovered three days later -- Sunday evening -- in an abandoned home on Fuller Avenue.

On the GoFundMe page, Heather Hall, who has identified herself as a close family friend, writes “I am the niece of Alianna’s Father.” The campaign says the donations are for Alianna.

"The GoFundMe account acknowledges that, in the wake of the tragedy, some confusion sprung up surrounding which account is the correct one.

There is also some confusion surrounding many of the links being circulated on social media. There appear to be 3 fundraisers with the same photo and different titles.

While the title of the campaign was twice edited (at the request of Alianna's parents), links with the old title(s) may still be in circulation. Understandably, this is causing many confusion.”

Alianna’s aunt Ariel Bell says the correct GoFundMe account is this one: TheAliannaDeFreezeFund

The community gathered Saturday afternoon to remember DeFreeze. They lined up, shaking hands with police to thank them for finding a suspect in the case.

The tragedy has struck a chord in the community, bringing so many concerned people out to express their condolences and seek answers to violence plaguing Cleveland.

A minister from Independence, for example, said she just wanted to come to pray for the family and the community.

Another attendee said he’s a father with small children and something about this case was “different” for him. He said it’s easy to be desensitized by sad stories, but this case for him and many has pushed them to the limit.

Echoing the sentiment of many, Alianna, he said, was “savagely murdered.”

Sources tell WKYC’s Hilary Golston, police were canvassing the area when they found the child in the home.

DeFreeze was identified days later after fingerprint and DNA technology were employed to help confirm the female body found Sunday was that of Alianna.

Several sources also report that the state DeFreeze’s body was found is unforgettable.

Christopher Whitaker,44, was arrested Thursday evening by U.S. Marshals and Cleveland Police in Mayfield Heights.

He’s accused of killing DeFreeze.

Whitaker appeared in front of a judge Saturday morning for the first time on the charge of aggravated murder.

