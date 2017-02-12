FBI 'Future Agents' thank Cleveland Police

FBI Future Agents in Training program (Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC)

About a dozen high school students visited Cleveland Police First District headquarters Sunday afternoon to show their appreciation.

The students are part of the FBI's Future Agents in Training program and they also made candy bags for the officers and brought a piece of art one of the students made in honor of Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey.

Fahey died on duty when he was struck and killed on I-90 West near Warren Road on Tuesday, Jan. 24. He was assisting at the scene of a crash when he was hit by a car.

The FBI Citizens Academy Foundation of Cleveland was formed in December, 2004 and is a nonprofit public service organization with the goal of promoting safer communities in the Greater Cleveland metropolitan area.

The members believe this can be accomplished by improving understanding and encouraging appreciation of law enforcement among the citizenry and community leaders. The Citizens Academy Foundation of Cleveland is an independent entity and not a component of the FBI.

