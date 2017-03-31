FBI: Two men rob US Bank on Lorain Avenue in Cleveland

US Bank surveillance video still photo (Photo: Bank surveillance screengrab via the FBI)

CLEVELAND - The FBI is looking for information about a bank robbery at the US Bank at 9740 Lorain Avenue in Cleveland, according to a Friday news release.

About 1:42 p.m. March 31, 2 men entered the bank and approached the teller counter and ordered two tellers to give them money., according to the release.

There was no weapon or note shown.

After getting the money, both men left behind a suspicious device, according to the FBI release. The FBI said that law enforcement determined that device was not an explosive device.

The FBI believes these are the same individuals involved in the Euclid bank robbery on March 29 at the US Bank on 200th Street.

The two men were last seen getting into a green, four-door sedan with a broken rear taillight, according to the FBI news release.

The FBI said that if you have any information regarding this bank robbery, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5000 or the Cleveland FBI office at 216-522-1400.

