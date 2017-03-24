Film Commission CEO: Matthew McConaughey filming movie in Cleveland

Matthew McConaughey (Photo: Vivien Killilea, Getty Images for TWC-Dimension))

Ivan Schwarz, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Film Commission, confirmed to WKYC that Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey is filming a movie here in Cleveland.

When asked, Schwarz said the film is being referred to as "White Boy Rick"

Schwarz also said it was originally going to film in Detroit but they moved it to Cleveland.

McConaughey, 47, who has appeared in dozens of films, won the Oscar as well as Golden Globe for Best Actor for his role as Ron Woodroof in the bio-drama "Dallas Buyers Club: in 2013, according to his IMDb biography.

You can also watch Schwarz discussing this Cleveland film and others, as well as a few new announcements about filming in Cleveland and a new film school here on WKYC's "Square Talk" at 9 a.m. Sunday (March 26).

© 2017 WKYC-TV