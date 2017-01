Damaged fire truck (Photo: Craig Roberson, WKYC-TV)

The prayers continued Wednesday for Cleveland Police Officer Dave Fahey.

Fahey was killed Tuesday morning in the line of duty along Interstate 90 westbound near Warren Road.

WKYC's Andrew Horansky has more on the accident that occurred shortly before the one that killed Fahey at 6 and 7 tonight.

The aftermath shows and underscores the dangers first responders face.

(© 2017 WKYC)