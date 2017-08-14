WKYC
Firefighters responding to fire outside Cedar Point

WKYC 4:44 PM. EDT August 14, 2017

SANDUSKY, OHIO - Fire crews are responding to a fire outside Cedar Point, according to the Sandusky Register.

Crews from the Coast Guard station at Marblehead have arrived at the scene to assist fire crews.

WKYC has crews en route to the scene.

Black smoke can be seen in the marina area across Sandusky Bay, according to social media users:

