Firefighters responding to fire outside Cedar Point

(Photo: Courtesy: Hank Solowiej, Custom)

SANDUSKY, OHIO - Fire crews are responding to a fire outside Cedar Point, according to the Sandusky Register.

Crews from the Coast Guard station at Marblehead have arrived at the scene to assist fire crews.

WKYC has crews en route to the scene.

Black smoke can be seen in the marina area across Sandusky Bay, according to social media users:

Vid of the boat fire outside of Cedar Point pic.twitter.com/m3RnYh7rq1 — Robert Lipnos (@rlipnos) August 14, 2017

