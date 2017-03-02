FIRST LOOK | Heinen's opens in Chagrin Falls: Photos, video

Heinen's opens in Chagrin Falls in the Shopping Plaza. Hours are Monday thru Saturday 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Photo: WKYC-TV)

CHAGRIN FALLS, OHIO - With a traditional ribbon-cutting and a large crowd, Heinen's opened its Chagrin Falls location on Wednesday (March 1).

Located at 20 Shopping Plaza, Chagrin Falls Mayor Bill Tomko welcomed Heinen's, saying it's been three years since the village had a grocery store. The Shopping Plaza is tucked away behind the North Main Street shops and is accessible from North Main, Bell Street and East Washington Street.

Get directions

According to Heinen's, "in 1929, Joe Heinen opened the doors of a small butcher shop on the east side of Cleveland, Ohio, aiming to establish himself as the city’s purveyor of quality meats. As customers came into Heinen’s new shop for their meat purchases, they began asking him to carry groceries as well. Joe added homemade peanut butter, pickles and donuts and by 1933, business had grown enough to include a line of produce and canned goods. Heinen’s Grocery Store was born."

"Today, grandsons Tom and Jeff Heinen lead their team of knowledgeable associates in continuing to serve area customers by delivering on Joe's original philosophy … to provide world-class customer service while offering the freshest, highest quality foods at the now 23 neighborhood Heinen’s Grocery Stores throughout Northeast Ohio and the Greater Chicago area."

(© 2017 WKYC)