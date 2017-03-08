FirstEnergy: Power may not be restored in some areas of N.E. Ohio until Saturday

According to FirstEnergy’s outage map, it could take days for power to be restored to customers in several areas across Northeast Ohio.

Some areas, such as Broadview Heights, Cleveland, and parts of Summit County are not anticipated to have power until Saturday, March 11.

A FirstEnergy spokesperson confirmed the data on their website to WKYC Channel 3.

Wednesday's winds created severe damage and FirstEnergy wishes to be realistic with their customers that it could take days to have power restored. If you don’t have power when you go to bed, you really shouldn’t expect to have it in the morning.

At one point on Wednesday, FirstEnergy had over 100,000 customers without power.

Outage numbers as of 11:00 p.m. Wednesday:

- Ashtabula County: 6,109 outages-down from 9,196. Ashtabula is the most-impacted area.

- Cuyahoga County: 36,542 outages-down from 48,135. Cleveland is the most-impacted area.

- Geauga County: 8,404 outages-down from 8,894. Chester Township is the most-impacted area.

- Portage County: 4,266 outages-down from 5,405. Rootstown Township is the most-impacted area.

- Lorain County: 1,179 outages-down from 3,046. Eaton Township is the most-impacted area.

- Lake County: 3,995 outages-down from 5,472. Painesville Township is the most-impacted area.

- Summit County: 6,735 outages-down from 10,109. Akron is the most-impacted area.

Keep checking the outage map for updates.

