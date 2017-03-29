Five NEO men indicted on firearms charges

U.S. District Court in Cleveland (Photo: WKYC-TV)

According to Acting U.S. Attorney David A. Sierleja and Trevor Velinor, ATF Special Agent in Charge for the Columbus Field Division, five men have been indicted on federal firearms charges in unrelated cases.

The five are all from Northeast Ohio and include: Nicholas Martin, 37, of Cleveland; Terrence Trawick, 30, of Garfield Heights; Delvon Houser, 31, of Euclid; Vernell Jordan, 27, of Cleveland, and Marlon Clemons, 39, of Warrensville Heights.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Martin had a SCCY 9 mm pistol on March 2, despite prior felony convictions in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court for drug trafficking and improper discharge of a firearm into a habitation; Trawick had a Taurus .380 caliber pistol with an obliterated serial number on Feb. 11, despite prior felony convictions in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court for drug trafficking and robbery and a federal conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm; Houser had a Taurus .38 caliber revolver on Jan. 19 despite prior felony convictions in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court for robbery and felonious assault;

Jordan had a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol on March 1 despite a conviction in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court for attempted felonious assault with a firearms specification; and Clemons had a Taurus .45 caliber pistol and ammunition on Jan. 23, despite prior convictions in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court for improper discharge of a firearm, robbery and felonious assault.

“These are individuals with criminal records who have to business or right to carry firearms,” Sierleja said, in a press release.

“We will continue to work with federal agencies and local police to curb violence and prosecute gun offenses.”

“ATF is committed to combating gun violence in our communities,”

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, these cases are being prosecuted following investigations by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Marshal Service, the Cleveland Division of Police and the Euclid Police Department.

