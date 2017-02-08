WKYC
Close

Five performers injured in high wire act fall in Sarasota

10News Staff , WTSP 1:29 PM. EST February 08, 2017

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Five performers are injured after they fell from a high wire act at Circus Sarasota outside of University Town Center on Wednesday.

There is one confirmed trauma alert.

The performers are part of the Circus Sarasota starring world-famous high wire walker Nik Wallenda. The circus was scheduled to open this weekend.

WWSB-TV in Sarasota reported that the initial emergency call came in to Sarasota Fire Department around 12:43 p.m. All of the victims were transported the hospital.

Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

 

(© 2017 WTSP)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories