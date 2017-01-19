Former Cleveland Hopkins airfield maintenance manager files second complaint

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Attorney Subodh Chandra filed a complaint Wednesday with the Federal Aviation Administration on behalf of his client Abdul-Malik Ali.

Ali is the former airfield maintenance manager at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, according to Chandra.

The latest complaint filed alerts "...the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Occupational Health & Safety Administration (OSHA) to serious safety violations at the airport. The letter states that the violations stem from unqualified staffing at the airport," according to Chandra.

Ali asserts that the violations caused runways, ramps, and taxiways to be shut down and flights to be diverted, and Mr. Ali believes, represent an ongoing threat to the traveling public. Ali cites conditions on Dec. 30, 2016 and Jan. 10, 2017.

This is not the first time Ali was a whistleblower.

According Chandra, "...in early 2015, former Hopkins airport director Ricky Smith demoted Mr. Ali after Mr. Ali alerted the FAA to similarly serious violations. The FAA then sent Mr. Ali a letter reporting that it found Mr. Ali's concerns to be "substantiated." Mr. Ali has been stripped of his supervisory responsibilities and consigned to a mop closet, assigned to walk around the airport and count the levels of trash in dumpsters for a daily log. Mr. Ali's complaint for retaliation remains pending with OSHA."

Chandra's Jan. 18, 2017 letter details two events. In part, it reads:

On Friday, December 30, 2016, multiple violations occurred. These violations are documented in a January 4, 2017 email from Robert Henderson—the airport’s current field-maintenance manager—to his foremen and superintendent staff:

• The airport had to temporarily close due to poor runway conditions, an incident Henderson admits was preventable.

• Radios were on the wrong channels, not working, or missing altogether.

• Airfield-maintenance staff lacked situational awareness.

• Three trucks ran off the runway into a safety area.

• Ramp- and runway-team employees failed to follow the foreman’s instructions.

• Leaders failed to properly direct team members during operations.

• There was an incident involving a fuel pump being damaged due to lack of leadership focus.

• The ratio of experienced-to-inexperienced personnel during snow operations was a concern.

• Deicing chemicals were not properly applied or applied at all when needed.

• Henderson or his superintendents had to respond or even return to the airport to resolve issues the foremen could not fix.

On January 10, 2017, an additional safety violation occurred. That morning, airport leadership blundered by failing to apply de-icing chemicals to runways, taxiways, and ramps, even when leaders were on abundant notice by the National Weather Service of an approaching freezing-rain storm. Tis resulted in shutdown of the airport for nearly two hours, as well as canceled and delayed flights and landings. Airplanes were diverted to other airports.

Read the entire letter and the complaint in the document viewer below:

Subodh Chandra Jan. 18, 2017 Letter to FAA Officials and Abernathy at OSHA by WKYC.com on Scribd

