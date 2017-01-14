Foundry in the Flats shares rowing tanks, economic growth

(Photo: Jasmine Monroe, WKYC)

CLEVELAND, OHIO - The Foundry in the Flats has begun using their state-of-the-art rowing tanks.

The tanks simulate what it's like to be on the water.

Saturday, teams practiced on the tanks along with students from Cleveland who were trying them out for the first time.

The Foundry is a rowing, sailing, and fitness training center in Cleveland geared toward kids and young adults.

The Foundry focuses on teamwork, health and wellness, and discipline as its core values.

Aaron Marcovy says The Foundry is a community center.

"Our main focus is student athletes," Marcovy said.

People are welcome to come down to The Foundry Saturday morning starting at 10 a.m. for an open house.

The Foundry is located at 1831 Columbus Rd. in Cleveland.

Another Open House will be held in February.

