Free or discounted admission to Martin Luther King Jr. Day events

Northeast Ohio will be celebrating what would have been Martin Luther King Jr. 88th birthday this year.

In honor of Dr. King there are events taking place across Northeast Ohio starting Jan. 13.

Check out the list of free or discounted MLK events in your community this weekend.

Free MLK Jr. Day Activities Fair at University of Akron

What: Learn the story of Martin Luther King Jr. and historical information about the civil rights movement. There will be performances, arts and crafts and information about different organizations.

Where: The University of Akron Student Union, 303 Carroll St. Akron OH

When: Jan. 16

Free Entry to the Cleveland Museum of Natural History

What: Participate in astonishing demonstrations with scientists and students from Case Western Reserve University. Meet Cleveland’s neighborhood wildlife in live animal presentations and make a craft to take home.

Where: Cleveland Museum of Natural History, 1 Wade Oval Drive Cleveland, OH

When: Jan. 16

Discounted Admission to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium

What: The Greater Cleveland Aquarium has partnered with The United Black Fund of Greater Cleveland on MLK Day and guests who donate $1 will receive a $10 admission ticket to the Aquarium.

Where: 2000 Sycamore St. Cleveland OH

When: Jan. 16

The Great Lakes Science Center

What: Explore all the Great Lakes Science Center has to offer all for FREE on MLK Day.

Where 601 Erieside Ave. Cleveland OH

When: Jan. 16

Free Admission to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

What: Enjoy live performances, education programs and family activities that showcase how people use music to express themselves.

Where: 1100 E Ninth St, Cleveland OH

When: Jan. 16

The Akron Zoo

What: Be entertained by the animals at the zoo for FREE and enjoy activities and crafts.

Where: 505 Euclid Ave. Akron OH

When: Jan. 16

Celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Cleveland Museum of Art

What: Learn how the inspirational words of Dr. King shed light to the museum’s collection all for free.

Where: 11150 East Boulevard Cleveland, OH

When: Jan. 16

Free 36th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Concert at Severance Hall

What: Performances by the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra and the Cleveland Youth Chorus

Where: 11001 Euclid Ave. Cleveland OH

When Jan. 16

Free Admission to the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage

What: Check out some of the photos taken by Civil Rights Movement photographers and hear music from Roots of American Music.

Where: 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood, Ohio

When: Jan. 16

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at the Akron Art Museum

What: Celebrate Dr. King by being creative and getting your hands dirty with different art activities.

Where: 1 S High St. in Akron



