Friday night comedy show supports great local organization

We could all use more laughter in our lives.

This Friday night, there will be a great comedy event to help OhioGuidestone, an organization headquartered in Berea that has helped children and families for over 152 years.

The 3rd annual Comedy Club Night will be at Music Box Supper Club on the West Bank of the Flats. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. for Happy Hour, the show is set to begin at 8:00 p.m.

This event was created in an effort to help fundraising for OhioGuidestone by utilizing talent from Cleveland’s Comedy scene.

On Wednesday's WKYC Channel 3 News at 7, our Jim Donovan was joined by Jessica Kanelos from OhioGuidestone and comedian Jose Pagan. Watch the interview in the player above.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the show, click on here.

