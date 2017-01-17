Fugitive wanted for gunfight where stray bullet went into home

Finess Terry (Photo: U.S. Marshals)

AKRON - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Finess Terry. He is believed to be hiding in the Akron area.

Terry is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Akron Police Department for felonious assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals.

According to the release, on March 24, 2016 Terry and another man were involved in a gunfight in the 300 block of Chittenden in Akron and a stray bullet struck a man, 62, while he was in his own home.

Terry is 25, black, stands about 5’09” tall, weighs 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to Terry's capture.

If you have any information in reference to Finess, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411)

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

