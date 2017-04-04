Fugitive wanted for homicide arrested on Cleveland's E. 43rd St.

U.S. Marshals (Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - The U.S. Marshal's Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force has arrested a man wanted for homicide and unrelated domestic violence charges.

According to the U.S. Marshal's office, Johndale Kind, 21, was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

The task force said Kind was recently named as the last suspect in the home invasion robbery which happened on Nov. 27, 2016 in the 2200 block of East 38th Street.

According to the task force, Kind and two others allegedly broke into the home of a 68-year-old victim. One of the suspects was shot and killed by the homeowner. A second suspect, Antwaun Williams Jr., was shot in the face by the homeowner and arrested at the hospital.

According to the task force, Kind was the last suspect involved.

According to a news release, members of the task force gathered information that Kind was hiding in the area of East 43rd Street and Outwaite Avenue. While conducting interviews into Kind’s known locations, two handguns were recovered, one of which was found in a baby crib, according to the release.

Kind was eventually located in the 2500 block of East 43rd St.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott added, “Swift work by the task force led to a quick arrest of this fugitive, and Cleveland’s streets are safer tonight with two more guns off the streets.”

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

You may also anonymously text in a tip by texting the keyword "WANTED" and your tip to TIP411 (847411), or you can send a web tip at this webpage.

Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous.

