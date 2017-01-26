Funeral procession route Saturday for officer Fahey (MAP)

Police Officer David Fahey (Photo: Cleveland Police Department)

The Funeral Mass for Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Angels Church at 3644 Rocky River Dr. in Cleveland. Interment will be at Brooklyn Heights Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Chambers Funeral Home in North Olmsted at 29150 Lorain Road at Stearns Road from 1-8 p.m. Friday. North Olmsted Police said for the public to expect possible traffic delays in the area of Stearns Road and Lorain Road during the visitation.

Officer Fahey, 39, was killed early Tuesday in a hit-and-run incident on I-90 West near Warren Road. He was struck by a Toyota Camry while assisting at the scene of an accident. The driver was later arrested and charged.

Funeral arrangements and calling hours

Here is the route the procession will take on Saturday:

The North Olmsted Police Department will be closing Stearns Road and Crocker Road between Lorain Road and Center Ridge Road beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday and and reopening at 10 a.m.

The funeral procession will leave Chambers Funeral Home in North Olmsted at 9 a.m. Saturday. According to Westlake Police, the route is northbound on Crocker Road, then eastbound on Hilliard Boulevard until it is out of Westlake.

In Westlake, Crocker Road southbound at Center Ridge Road will be closed 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday for the funeral procession staging. Alternate southbound routes are Bradley or Porter roads, according to police.

Westlake police and fire personnel will man the signalized intersections along Hilliard Boulevard in Westlake to facilitate the passage of the cortege.

