Funeral service for retired Elyria firefighter/Sheffield Twp trustee Mark Horton

Mark Horton funeral (Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC-TV)

ELYRIA, OHIO - Funeral services were held Saturday for retired Elyria Firefighter and Sheffield Township Trustee Mark Horton.

More than 1,000 people turned out to pay their respects, along with representatives from nearby fire departments.

The services were held at Elyria Catholic High School after a procession from Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral Home.

Funeral service at Elyria HS (Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC-TV)

The memorial service included comments from Elyria Fire Chief Rich Benton, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, IAFF President Harold Schaitberger, and OAPFF President Mike Taylor.

Retired Elyria firefighter funeral (Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC)

Burial services were private.

Watch the procession below:

