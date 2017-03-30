Ganley Subaru donates $40,000 to 'Friendship Circle'

(Photo: Mark Smilor, WKYC)

BEDFORD - A local group that helps special needs children got a special surprise on Thursday.

The great people at Ganley Subaru in Bedford donated a check for $40,000 to the charity, Friendship Circle. The staff at Ganley Subaru collected the money by putting aside $250 per car sold over five weeks.

Friendship Circle helps pair children volunteers with children who have special needs, in what they call, a circle of friendship. Find out more about Friendship Circle by checking out their website.

