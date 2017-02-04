Garfield Heights Police: Domestic violence standoff ends peacefully

Close-up of emergency lights (Photo: Hemera Technologies, Getty Images)

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OHIO - Garfield Heights Police say a man, 30, is now in the Garfield Heights City Jail after a Saturday morning standoff where he was holding his girlfriend, 27, against her will.

In a news release, police said officers were first called to 4646 Blythin Avenue home at 3:30 a.m. regarding a domestic dispute. Police say the live-In boyfriend, 30, allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, 27. and also threatened her with a gun.

The boyfriend had run from the house before police arrived and could not be located. The police did initiate a domestic violence arrest warrant from a local judge.

At about 7::46 a.m., police say the boyfriend returned to the home and was holding his girlfriend there against her will.

Police say the woman started texting a friend, advising she was being held against her will and the friend called police.

Police went back to the house and the man still refused to release the woman.

Garfield Heights Police then surrounded the house and SEALE SWAT team was called. SEALE SWAT the initiated negotiations with the man and, at about 10 a.m., he surrendered to police.

Police said the woman was given medical attention and the man was taken to the Garfield Heights City Jail where he is being held for investigation. No charges have been filed as of yet.

