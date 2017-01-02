1 dog remains unadopted at Geauga Humane Society; Twitter users, Barkbox offer help

RUSSELL TOWNSHIP, OHIO - Last Friday, the Geauga Humane Society tweeted that it had two dogs left for adoption.

Rajai and Miller, both named after two Cleveland Indians who played an inimitable role in the team's World Series run, were the last pups remaining.

Rajai and Miller are the last two dogs available for adoption! 2 pups named after @Indians players in need of #ForeverHomes! #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/h8jLbR7Mc2 — Geauga Humane (@RescueVillage) December 30, 2016

Rajai was adopted Saturday just in time to give some New Year's Eve kisses, meaning Miller, a 7-year-old retriever mix, is the only dog left.

Subscription box brand Barkbox, which delivers a monthly package of treats and toys to your pup, stepped in and offered a six-month subscription to anyone who adopts Miller.

That's when #IndiansTwitter also jumped in. Twitter user @sportsyelling has offered to add an extra month of Barkbox and user @followthatband has offered to pay Miller's adoption fee.

6 MONTHS FROM BARKBOX. 1 MONTH FROM ME. — sportsyelling. (@sportsyelling) December 31, 2016

I will gladly pay the fee to adopt Miller if someone please gives this cutie a home https://t.co/yFcwnu7keR — Lori (@followthatband) December 31, 2016

Anyone interested in learning more about Miller can click here.