1 dog remains unadopted at Geauga Humane Society; Twitter users, Barkbox offer help

WKYC 10:04 AM. EST January 02, 2017

RUSSELL TOWNSHIP, OHIO - Last Friday, the Geauga Humane Society tweeted that it had two dogs left for adoption.

Rajai and Miller, both named after two Cleveland Indians who played an inimitable role in the team's World Series run, were the last pups remaining.

Rajai was adopted Saturday just in time to give some New Year's Eve kisses, meaning Miller, a 7-year-old retriever mix, is the only dog left.

Subscription box brand Barkbox, which delivers a monthly package of treats and toys to your pup, stepped in and offered a six-month subscription to anyone who adopts Miller.

That's when #IndiansTwitter also jumped in. Twitter user @sportsyelling has offered to add an extra month of Barkbox and user @followthatband has offered to pay Miller's adoption fee.

Anyone interested in learning more about Miller can click here.


