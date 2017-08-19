3-year-old Dutch Cole, who served as honorary Hambden firefighter, dies of cancer

(Photo: One Pillar Farm/Facebook)

Dutch Cole, whose cancer battle touched the hearts of both viewers and a local fire department, "went home" on Saturday. He was just three years old.

Dutch's parents announced his passing via an emotional message on their farm's Facebook page.

Last month, the Hambden Fire Dept. gave Dutch a day to remember when they made him an honorary firefighter. WKYC's Andrew Horansky was there to document his special time.

The fire department also paid tribute to Dutch, calling him their best "nozzle man."

Dutch had been battling a rare form of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Funeral arrangements have not yet been made public.

