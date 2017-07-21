AUDIO | Geauga County dispatcher helps deliver baby via phone

(Photo: Jupiterimages, Custom)

A Geauga County Sheriff's Office dispatcher helped a woman deliver a baby via phone Monday.

The expectant mother's friend called from the 11000 block Cedar Road in Munson Township when she began experiencing contractions two minutes apart. The caller told dispatch her friend is 36 years old and just over 38 weeks along in her pregnancy.

After several minutes, the woman's water broke. After dispatching an officer, Dispatcher David Baird talked the women through the birth.

Once the baby girl was delivered, the caller stated the baby was moving its extremities and did not appear to be blue in color.

