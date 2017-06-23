Black bear sighting in Chardon

(Photo: Chardon Police/Facebook)

CHARDON - We just reported about the sighting of a black bear in Newbury Township on Thursday night. On Friday, Chardon Police posted the following on Facebook after several reported sightings of a small black bear.

Officers say they are monitoring the situation and there is no immediate danger. For more information on what to do if you encounter a bear or any wildlife, check out the Ohio Division of Wildlife page.

