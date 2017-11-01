Boil alert issued for Burton residents

BURTON, Ohio -- A water main break has triggered a precautionary boil alert for residents in the village of Burton.
Geauga County authorities say the boil alert, which was announced around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, is in effect until further notice.
It's encouraged to bring all water to a rolling boil before consuming it.
No additional information was immediately available.
