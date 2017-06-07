Chardon High School graduate dies one day after car crash

(Photo: WKYC)

CHARDON TOWNSHIP - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced that Jackson Condon, 17, has passed away after being involved in a car crash in Chardon Township on Tuesday.

A black 2010 Prius driven by Condon, failed to stop at the intersection and was struck in the passenger side by a 2004 White Sterling commercial truck. The accident occurred at SR 44 and Hosford around noon.

Condon was Life Flighted to Cleveland Metro Hospital with life threatening injuries. He died just before 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Condon's passenger, Dominic Ricci, 18, was transported to Tri Point hospital where he was pronounced dead. Condon and Ricci were recent graduates of Chardon High School.

Sean Gates,46, of Erie, PA, the driver of the commercial truck was examined by EMS at the scene and did not sustain any injures.

All passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

According to authorities, it does not appear that alcohol, drugs, or cell phone usage were a factor in the crash.

