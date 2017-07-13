Crews investigate Geauga County house explosion

Geauga County Sheriff (Photo: Geauga County Sheriff)

Crews are investigating a house explosion in Geauga County Thursday evening

The explosion occurred at a home on Penniman Drive in Hambden Township.

According to Geauga County Sheriff, Scott Hildenbrand, the Hambden Fire Department is on the scene.

Only minor injuries have been reported at this time.

There is no word on a cause of the explosion at this time.

