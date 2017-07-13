WKYC
Crews investigating Geauga County house explosion: Photos

House explosion in Hambden Township

WKYC 12:16 AM. EDT July 14, 2017

HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP - Crews are investigating a house explosion in Geauga County Thursday evening.

The explosion occurred at a home on Penniman Drive in Hambden Township around 9:00 p.m.

Fire officials say two children and one adult were inside the house when the explosion took place.  It is believed that they all may have sustained some burns. 

A neighbor apparently heard the explosion and called 911. Officials say it only took fire crews 30 minutes to get the fire under control as departments from several neighboring communities assisted.

Portions of the second floor, near the area where the home sustained significant damage, appeared to settle some as workers tended to the house. 

There is no word on a cause of the explosion. Geauga County's Fire investigation Unit responded to the scene. 

WKYC Channel 3's Hilary Golston posted the following on Twitter as the story developed on Thursday: 

This is a a developing story, remain with WKYC for updates as they become available. 

 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


