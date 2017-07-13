Crews investigating Geauga County house explosion: Photos

(Photo: Hilary Golston, WKYC)

HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP - Crews are investigating a house explosion in Geauga County Thursday evening.

The explosion occurred at a home on Penniman Drive in Hambden Township around 9:00 p.m.

Fire officials say two children and one adult were inside the house when the explosion took place. It is believed that they all may have sustained some burns.

A neighbor apparently heard the explosion and called 911. Officials say it only took fire crews 30 minutes to get the fire under control as departments from several neighboring communities assisted.

Portions of the second floor, near the area where the home sustained significant damage, appeared to settle some as workers tended to the house.

There is no word on a cause of the explosion. Geauga County's Fire investigation Unit responded to the scene.

WKYC Channel 3's Hilary Golston posted the following on Twitter as the story developed on Thursday:

Police are keeping us very far back from the explosion. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/12tWAAoVGd — Hilary Golston (@hilarygolston) July 14, 2017

We're starting to see fire trucks leave, which may mean the fire in Hambden TWP is under control after a house explosion. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/8Nd6vCKcPQ — Hilary Golston (@hilarygolston) July 14, 2017

Here's a look at the front of the home, where an explosion has left two people injured @wkyc pic.twitter.com/ZhkdKDAqAn — Hilary Golston (@hilarygolston) July 14, 2017

Hambden TWP fire capt: 2 kids, one adult were inside the home when the explosion happened. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/KCLvuh5ClB — Hilary Golston (@hilarygolston) July 14, 2017

Geauga county Fire Investigation is here on the scene.

They're now waiting on crews to shut off gas at the road. It is out at the home@wkyc pic.twitter.com/GHF8RjaTFX — Hilary Golston (@hilarygolston) July 14, 2017

Side of house began to crumble a bit. You can see at the top, a bit of insulation showing... the gap now more pronounced @wkyc pic.twitter.com/dwRYK6Zk2Y — Hilary Golston (@hilarygolston) July 14, 2017

