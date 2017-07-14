Dominion Energy Ohio: Our facilities 'did not contribute' to Geauga County house explosion

(Photo: Pat Halsey, WKYC)

HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP - Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the house explosion that took place in Hambden Township on Thursday evening.

There was an adult and two children home when the house on Penniman Drive exploded around 9:00 p.m. Miraculously, none of them were severely injured. All 3 have already been treated and released from the hospital. The home is expected to be a total loss.

Dominion Energy Ohio also inspected gas lines going into the house and found no leaks, saying their facilities 'did NOT contribute to the incident.'

Geauga County's Fire Investigation Unit will make the ultimate ruling on the cause of the house explosion.

