Felony charge for Geauga County man accused of shooting dog.

(Photo: Submitted)

CHESTER TOWNSHIP - A Chester Township man is facing a felony charge after allegedly shooting a neighbor's dog.

The charges come under a new Ohio law that protects companion animals. It’s the first time in Geauga County that it's been put into action.

At the Yagour’s home and barn out back on Bentbrook Dr. in Chester Township, there is something for all animal lovers.

You’ll be up close and personal with friendly cats, 4 ducks, 10 horses, 6 cows, a big 4,000 plus-pound bull named Big Mac, and 4 friendly dogs.

But the hole in the Yagour’s hearts is from their beloved 55 pound English Bulldog named Zoey Grace, now just cremated remains in a box in a sea of sympathy cards

"She was part of our family! She was a character!" said Peggy Yagour, Zoey’s self proclaimed “Grandma."

Zoey would have been 4-year-old on April 1st..

"I hear 2 loud gunshots and a horrific scream. I said to my husband, 'I think our neighbor may have shot the dogs'," said Yagour

Shaun Wheeler was working in the barn.

"He starts walking through the woods. My husband yells at him 'don’t go in the woods!' Because if this guy shot the dog, God forbid he might be shooting you,” said Yagour.

"We saw her laying there covered in blood. She couldn't move and her legs are limp behind her. It severed her spine. The man shot her twice," said Wheeler.

Police confiscated a .22 caliber rifle with a magnified scope from Dennis Dudich who lives down the road on Bentbrook Dr. in Chester Township.

Dudich told police he thought he was shooting at a cat that had muddied up his porch with paw prints.

Blood shows Zoey was not on his property when she was shot from at least 50 yards, according to the Yagours.

"He knew he was wrong. He admitted to shooting a cat! You can't shoot a cat. You can't shoot a companion animal!" said Yagour.

Dudich has been indicted on the first felony animal cruelty charge in Geauga County under the newly passed Ohio House Bill 60, otherwise known as "Goddard's Law."

Instead of a misdemeanor, Chester Township Police Chief Mark Purchase says, “It's a felony fifth degree. This one is very clear. It's there for the protection of companion animals."

That felony 5 charge could mean 6 months to a year in jail and up to a $2,500 fine, compared to a $1,000 fine and 6 months in jail before the stiffer law was enacted.

Dudich has been charged, but not arrested. He is expected in court as early as Feb 10th. WKYC Channel 3 News will be there.



(© 2017 WKYC)