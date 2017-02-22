Former high-level insider accuses Geauga Health Commissioner of ignoring complaints

GEAUGA COUNTY - New allegations of misconduct have surfaced inside the Geauga County Health Department.

Just this month, two health inspectors were indicted on charges of tampering with records and theft in office.

A criminal investigation conducted by the Geauga County Prosecutor's office found inspectors Anthony Zoccali and Mark Janezic repeatedly goofing off on the job and falsifying their inspections.

Janezic pleaded not guilty in court last week and Zoccali's arraignment is expected next month.

Dan Mix was second in command at the health department when he decided to resign voluntarily earlier this month.

Mix says he had been with the department for 15 years.

He's now coming forward with allegations that his boss, Commissioner Robert Weisdack, knew about allegations involving the two inspectors long before the criminal investigation was launched.

"At least four staff members within the department knew something was going on with those two and expressed that to their immediate supervisor as well as Bob Weisdack," said Mix.

"That's simply not true," Weisdack said.

Mix says in addition to Zoccali and Janezic, there were similar complaints about other employees that Weisdack was also made aware of.

"Complaints from the community, complaints from internal staff members and nothing was really done about it," Mix said.

Mix said he decided to not report Weisdack to the Board of Health for fear Weisdack would retaliate.

"We would have taken action had we known about it," said Board President Tim Goergan.

Weisdack says steps have been taken to insure that employees do the job that taxpayers expect of them.

He said a new environmental health director has been hired to help oversee supervision of inspectors.

He says that inspectors are now required to list each restaurant and grocery store they plan to inspect that day.

Supervisors will use the list to conduct periodic spot checks of their work.

Weisdack says it's unfortunate that Mix is making the allegations.

He insists that once he became aware of a problem employee, he took immediate action.

"I certainly did not hear anything from Mr. Mix regarding any staff member not doing their job," Weisdack said.

