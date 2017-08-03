Geauga County dog reunited with owner after two years

(Photo: Geauga County Dog Shelter)

What looked like a sad story turned out to have a very happy ending.

A woman in Geauga County recently entered hospice care, but did not know what to do with her little dog. She reached out to a former shelter volunteer to see if Dog Warden Matt Granito would take him in. Although his office doesn't usually handle dogs surrendered by owners, Granito agreed.

While performing a routine scan, Granito found the pup had been micro chipped. He traced it back to a woman all they way in Youngstown, and later gave her a call.

In a twist of fate, the woman confirmed she was indeed the owner of the dog. She said the pooch had gotten away from her son one day, and she had spent more than two years looking for him.

On Tuesday, she was reunited with her little "Balou."

We're sure Balou will be happy to be home!

