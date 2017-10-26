Geauga County employee accused of embezzling $250k

GEAUGA COUNTY - A former Geauga County employee has been arrested and charged after allegedly embezzling more than 250 thousand dollars.

Stephen Decatur, who worked as the Chief Technology Officer, was officially charged with fourth-degree felony Having an Unlawful Interest in a Public Contract.

In the complaint, it states that Decatur hired SMCS Tech, a fake company owned and operated by his daughter.

It goes on stating that from November 2016 to September 2017, Decatur and County Auditor Frank Gliha authorized the payment of $259,700 to the fictitious company without a service agreement.

The company issued cashier’s checks to Decatur that were deposited into his personal account as recently as July 29.

Decatur will have to face a judge soon, but it’s not the first run in with the courts he’s had regarding money.

He was taken to court numerous times and sued for outstanding credit card balances.

In 2011, Decatur was ordered to pay a balance of more than $24,000 to Citibank.

He’s set to be arraigned on Friday at 10 a.m.

