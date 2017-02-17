Geauga County man accused of killing dog pleads not guilty

(Photo: Pat Halsey, WKYC)

GEAUGA COUNTY - The Geauga County man charged with shooting a neighbor's dog faced a judge on Friday.



Dennis Dudich pleaded not guilty to felony charges. The charges come under a new Ohio law, the Goddard Law, that protects companion animals. It’s the first time in Geauga County that it's been put into action.

Police say Dudich shot his neighbor's English Bulldog in Chester Township earlier this month.

Dudich told police he thought he was shooting a cat that had muddied up his porch with paw prints.

But police say the dog wasn't Dudich's property when he was shot. In fact, they say the dog was shot from 50 yards away.

If convicted, Dudich could be facing 6 months to a year in jail and up to a $2,500 fine, compared to a $1,000 fine and 6 months in jail before the stiffer law was enacted.

