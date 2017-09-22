Geauga Humane Society gets rescued cats, dog left behind from Hurricane Irma

(Photo: Amani Abraham, WKYC)

RUSSELL TOWNSHIP - Dozens of animals left behind from Hurricane Irma are headed to Northeast Ohio. Their first stop is Geauga Humane Society's Rescue Village.

The 67 cats and one dog arrived at the shelter on Friday evening. Below is some of the video from their arrival:

The shelter has been preparing to make more room, and that's why they're waiving adoption fees. 21 cats will stay there and the others will be transported to Cleveland and Portage APL, The Humane Society of Summit County and the Parma Animal Shelter.

WKYC Channel 3's Amani Abraham spoke to the shelter's executive director, Hope Brustein, who explained that the incoming cats are without parents. "The animals that are coming to Rescue Village are animals already in shelters," Brustein says. "Down in Florida, the mission is to reunite the animals with their people.

Adoption fees will be waived through this Sunday. The shelters are also in need of donations as they work to find a new home for these animals.

