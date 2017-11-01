Kenston Intermediate School evacuated after teacher feels sick after smelling odor in building

(Photo: Kenstonlocal.org)

The Bainbridge Fire Department investigated the an evacuation at Kenston Intermediate School, Wednesday,

The school was cleared after a teacher reported feeling ill after smelling an odor in the building.

According to school officials, 911 was called and students and staff were evacuated to the high school.

Officials say the incidents was a result of an initial dust burn from starting up a heating system.

The Bainbridge Fire Department cleared the building, unable to detect any odors of gas or presence of carbon monoxide.

This comes roughly a month after Kenston Middle School was evacuated twice due to fumes from a roofing adhesive.

