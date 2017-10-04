Kenston Middle School evacuated again

(Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC)

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- For the second day in a row, classes at Kenston Middle School have been interrupted due to an evacuation of the building.

School officials are clearing the school as a precaution after two teachers started feeling ill.

Students are being taken to the high school.

11 people, including 10 students, were taken to the hospital Tuesday after experiencing symptoms of dizziness from fumes.

Upon investigation, fumes from a roofing adhesive swirled into the school by an air handler.

© 2017 WKYC-TV