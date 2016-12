(Photo: Carl Bachtel, WKYC)

When Geauga County Sheriff Dan McClelland says "I'm a little nervous, excited," he isn't talking about a big bust. He's retiring after nearly 41 years.

But he's not alone, his K-9 dog Midge is joining him.

WKYC Channel 3 photojournalist Carl Bachtel sat down with Sheriff Dan (and Midge) to talk about his career and thoughts about his upcoming retirement. Watch the interview above.