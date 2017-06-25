Man dies in Geauga County motorcycle crash

(Photo: WKYC)

NEWBURY TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A 58-year-old man is dead following a weekend motorcycle crash in Geauga County.

Authorities say Paul Collister, of Newbury Township, was driving a 2014 Harley Davidson Tri Glide when he failed to stop at the intersection of Munn Road and Bell Street.

The motorcycle lost control, went off the right side of the road and struck a ditch around 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

Collister was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors in the crash.

He was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

© 2017 WKYC-TV