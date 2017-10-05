Police seeking vandals who spray painted graffiti on Geauga Lake property

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP - Police are seeking a trio of vandals seen spray painting graffiti on the Geauga Lake property last weekend.

According to Bainbridge Township Police, three people broke into the property last Saturday. The trio spray painted graffiti on the landscaping and rides meant for other amusement parks.

Police say the suspects spray painted the words "Fingers", "Joyce", and "Ganko."

The suspects were captured on surveillance camera. Anyone who can provide police with information on them is asked to call 440-543-8252.

