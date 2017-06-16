Stop signs with flashing lights installed at Chardon fatal crash site

(Photo: WKYC)

CHARDON - Change has come to a dangerous Chardon intersection, where the lives of two young people were cut short in a crash.

ODOT installed a stop sign with flashing lights at the intersection of Route 44 and Hosford Road on Thursday. Family and friends of the victims petitioned for the change after Dominic Ricci and Jackson Condon were killed last week.

According to police, they ran through the stop sign at the intersection.

© 2017 WKYC-TV