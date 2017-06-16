WKYC
Close

Stop signs with flashing lights installed at Chardon fatal crash site

Dangerous Chardon intersection gets flashing lights STOP sign

WKYC 8:18 PM. EDT June 16, 2017

CHARDON - Change has come to a dangerous Chardon intersection, where the lives of two young people were cut short in a crash.
 
ODOT installed a stop sign with flashing lights at the intersection of Route 44 and Hosford Road on Thursday. Family and friends of the victims petitioned for the change after Dominic Ricci and Jackson Condon were killed last week.
 
According to police, they ran through the stop sign at the intersection.

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Chardon High School graduate dies one day after car crash

WKYC

Two recent Chardon HS graduates involved in fatal crash in Chardon Township

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories