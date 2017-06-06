Two recent Chardon HS graduates involved in fatal crash in Chardon Township

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Chardon Township Tuesday.

The accident occurred at SR 44 and Hosford around noon.

A black 2010 Prius driven by 17-year-old Jackson Condon, failed to stop at the intersection and was struck in the passenger side by a 2004 White Sterling commercial truck.

Condon was Life Flighted to Cleveland Metro Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Condon's passenger, Dominic Ricci, 18, was transported to Tri Point hospital were he was pronounced dead.

Sean Gates,46, of Erie, PA, the driver of the commercial truck was examined by EMS at the scene and did not sustain any injures.

Chardon Local Schools issued the following statement regarding the crash:

This afternoon we were deeply saddened to learn of a tragic accident that occurred on Route 44 in Chardon Township involving two recent Chardon High School graduates. We continue to gather details as they become available from local and state authorities.

Providing support for our school family is an important priority in our District. To assist students and staff in coping with this tragic event, counselors and school personnel will be available to provide support for students and staff at Chardon High School this evening, June 6, beginning at 4 PM. Counselors and school personnel will also be available tomorrow, June 7, from 9 AM until 3 PM at Chardon High School.

Superintendent Michael Hanlon noted, "The thoughts and prayers of all of us at Chardon Schools are with the families of these two outstanding young men during this difficult time. Our entire school community will continue to support the families, and each other, in coping with this terrible tragedy. Now, more than ever we call on the core value of Community, that has become a cornerstone of Chardon High School."



Michael P. Hanlon, Jr., Ph.D

Superintendent



All passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

According to authorities, it does not appear that alcohol, drugs, or cell phone usage were a factor in the crash.

© 2017 WKYC-TV