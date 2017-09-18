Geauga County man sentenced to 60 days in jail for shooting dog

(Photo: Submitted)

The first person to be convicted under Goddard's Law in Geauga County was sentenced to 60 days in jail Monday afternoon.

Dennis Dudich, of Chester Township, was accused of killing his neighbors dog. He pleaded no contest and was found guilty by a jury.

Dudich was also hit with a $2,500 fine and five years of nonresidential community control.

Dudich reportedly shot Zoey, his neighbor's English bulldog, twice in February. He claimed he though the dog was a cat that had gotten mud all over his porch.

"He shot something he didn't know what he was shooting and that's inexcusable," Judge Forrest Burt said.

