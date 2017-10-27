WATCH LIVE | 'Food Stamp Millionaire' receives sentence for welfare fraud

Pascal Mahvi, Geauga County's so-called "Food Stamp Millionaire" is set to be sentenced today after being convicted of welfare fraud last month.

An investigation by WKYC's Tom Meyer revealed Mahavi received more than $8,300 in food stamps and other welfare benefits during a two-year span despite living lavishly in Russell Township.

Mahvi, 66, faces a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison. However, since he was only convicted of a low-level felony and is a first time offender, many feel he will not serve time in jail.

“For as egregious as this fraud was, Mr. Mahvi will most likely never see the inside of a prison cell,” WKYC legal analyst and attorney Adam VanHo said at the time of the conviction.

