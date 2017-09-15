Jury finds Geauga County 'food stamp millionaire' guilty of welfare fraud

CHARDON - A jury found Pascal Mahvi, Geauga County's "food stamp millionaire" accused of collecting food stamps and hiding multiple bank accounts, guilty of welfare fraud Friday afternoon.

Mahvi, a Russell Township resident, went on trial Monday in Geauga County Common Pleas Court. He was also accused of Medicaid eligibility fraud and grand theft.

He was found not guilty on two charges of grand theft.

Mahvi, the son of an Iranian prince, pleaded not guilty, saying his failed business left him no choice but to seek government aid.

Mahvi faces up to 18 months behind bars when he's sentenced in four to six weeks.

