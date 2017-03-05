Geauga Park District 30th annual 'Sap's-a-Risin' festival

Sap's-a-Risin' (Photo: WKYC)

MIDDLEFIELD TOWNSHIP, OHIO - On Sunday, the Geauga Park District hosted its 30th annual 'Sap’s-a-Risin’ festival.

The free event was designed for all ages and offered hands-on interaction with the process of making maple syrup.

The popular event will be held again Sunday March 12 at Swine Creek Reservation from noon to 4 p.m.

Syrup lovers from across Northeast Ohio had the opportunity to experience the sweet taste of how maple sugaring methods evolved from the Native American tradition to modern methods.

Visitors had the opportunity to:

• Gather sap in the sugar

• Try tapping tools

• Experience gathering and boiling methods through the ages

• Visit the operating sugar house

• Enjoy a sample of the sweet stuff

