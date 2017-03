Spaghetti Warehouse meatballs (Photo: WKYC)

National Meatball Day is Thursday so here's a way to make your meatballs special.

The Spaghetti Warehouse visited WKYC on Sunday and showed WKYC's Maureen Kyle and Meteorologist Michael Estime how to make the best meatballs.

The Spaghetti Warehouse is at 510 S. Main Street in Akron in the B.F. Goodrich building in downtown Akron.

Spaghetti Warehouse menus

Spaghetti Warehouse on WKYC (Photo: WKYC)

(© 2017 WKYC)