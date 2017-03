Cleveland Hostel (Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - The Global Table community potluck celebrated Cleveland's multi-cultural neighbors with a good meal Saturday afternoon at the Cleveland Hostel at 2090 West 25th Street.

People brought potluck offerings from their own culture to share.

The Cleveland Hostel opened five years ago in Ohio City.

Cleveland Hostel information

